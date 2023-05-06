Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Given New $450.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $411.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $397.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $401.90.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.02%.

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

