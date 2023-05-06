Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Maximus from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Maximus Price Performance

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Maximus has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.79.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Maximus will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,550 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $790,167.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,044 shares in the company, valued at $831,040.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maximus

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Maximus by 95.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 23.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 530,442 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,696,000 after acquiring an additional 100,812 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 2.4% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

Featured Stories

