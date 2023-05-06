McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert Sells 3,402 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
McDonald’s Stock Performance
Shares of MCD stock opened at $296.60 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $298.80. The stock has a market cap of $216.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.36 and a 200-day moving average of $272.04.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.
McDonald’s Company Profile
McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McDonald’s (MCD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.