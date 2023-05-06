McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert Sells 3,402 Shares of Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $296.60 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $228.34 and a 52-week high of $298.80. The stock has a market cap of $216.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.36 and a 200-day moving average of $272.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.21%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 610.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,149 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,816,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

