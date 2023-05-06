MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.13%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.
MDU Resources Group Stock Up 3.2 %
MDU stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.53.
MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.
