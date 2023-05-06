MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.13%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 3.2 %

MDU stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be paid a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.17%.

Institutional Trading of MDU Resources Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

