Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th.

Mercer International has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Mercer International has a dividend payout ratio of 23.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mercer International to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ MERC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.11. 1,004,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $604.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.70 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 417,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the first quarter worth $155,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

