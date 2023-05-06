MetisDAO Hits Market Capitalization of $122.51 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $27.53 or 0.00095121 BTC on exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $122.51 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.28786543 USD and is up 4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $7,859,484.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

