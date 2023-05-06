MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Raised to $56.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGM. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $124,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,149,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at about $193,609,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 317,622 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.