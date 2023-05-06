MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Up 8.4% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) shot up 8.4% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $103.96 and last traded at $103.40. 53,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 130,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.42.

The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,217 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $523,056.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,521. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 28,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGPI. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

