Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on June 5th

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.383 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Microchip Technology has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 22.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.43 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP opened at $75.18 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $86.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 26,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

