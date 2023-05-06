Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Lowered to Hold at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.88.

MSFT stock opened at $310.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $213.43 and a fifty-two week high of $311.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.84 and a 200-day moving average of $256.00.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,767 shares of company stock valued at $10,910,811. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 19,993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Microsoft by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,023 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,330 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,619,000 after acquiring an additional 13,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

