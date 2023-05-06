Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) PT Lowered to $85.00

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Middlesex Water Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MSEX opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.76. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $66.51 and a 12-month high of $96.19.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.09). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $38.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middlesex Water

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,986,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,339,000 after buying an additional 137,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,399,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,016,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 17.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,669,000 after buying an additional 59,297 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,123,000 after purchasing an additional 83,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Middlesex Water by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water



Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

