Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on June 30th

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Midland States Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard Dean Bingham bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at $434,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $32,336.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,912.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Dean Bingham bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,322 shares of company stock valued at $150,873 and have sold 4,800 shares valued at $108,272.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.