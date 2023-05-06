Mina (MINA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.18 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. In the last week, Mina has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $539.94 million and approximately $18.18 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,029,438,173 coins and its circulating supply is 895,801,762 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,029,330,892.8400393 with 895,623,760.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.61950042 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $18,214,053.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars.

