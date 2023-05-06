MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Major Shareholder Agenus Inc Buys 100,200 Shares of Stock

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 100,200 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,595,047 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,294.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Agenus Inc acquired 128,689 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12.

Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

INKT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

