MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Major Shareholder Agenus Inc Buys 100,200 Shares of Stock

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Rating) major shareholder Agenus Inc acquired 100,200 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,595,047 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,294.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Agenus Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Agenus Inc acquired 128,689 shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $138,984.12.
MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INKT opened at $1.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in MiNK Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiNK Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
