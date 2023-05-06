Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.93

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.93 and last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 2158 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Mitsubishi Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.44 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.53%.

About Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Corp. engages in the provision of services utilizing the function of general trading. It operates through the following segments: Global Environmental and Infrastructure, Industrial Finance, Logistics and Development, Energy Business, Metals, Machinery, Chemicals, Living Essentials, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.