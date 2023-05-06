Mizuho Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $340.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America lifted their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.23.
Biogen Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $318.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.48. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $319.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
Insider Activity at Biogen
In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biogen (BIIB)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.