Mizuho Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $340.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. Bank of America lifted their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.23.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $318.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.48. Biogen has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $319.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 50.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.