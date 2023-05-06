Mizuho Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $95.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $83.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.41. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.16.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Hologic by 307.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Hologic by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

