Mizuho Raises Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $177.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $173.67 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $179.76. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

