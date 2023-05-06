MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.76 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.76, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.85 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. MKS Instruments updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84 to $1.42 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.84-$1.42 EPS.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.52. 762,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.14. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $64.77 and a fifty-two week high of $125.56.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.36.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Further Reading

