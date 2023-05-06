Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

MBLY has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $48.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.33 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

