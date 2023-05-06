Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $66.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -137.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,192.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

