Monero (XMR) Price Down 0.8% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $56.04 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $154.58 or 0.00539068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,700.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.63 or 0.00288142 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00065759 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00405831 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001028 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,275,206 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.