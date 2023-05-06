Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Monster Beverage to $57.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.74.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $59.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.38. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 75,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.52, for a total transaction of $3,898,552.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,399.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 697,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 361,689 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 37,340 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth about $596,970,000. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.