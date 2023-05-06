Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Price Target Cut to GBX 270

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 300 ($3.75) to GBX 270 ($3.37) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.81) target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

Shares of Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 137.30 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £469.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,961.43 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 120.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66. Moonpig Group has a 12 month low of GBX 102 ($1.27) and a 12 month high of GBX 283.40 ($3.54).

Insider Buying and Selling

Moonpig Group Company Profile

In other news, insider David W. Keens acquired 110,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £134,322 ($167,818.59). 9.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

