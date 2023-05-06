Moonriver Price Tops $7.12 on Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for $7.12 or 0.00024606 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $49.47 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,782,159 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,942,927 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

