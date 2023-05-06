Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $310.85

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €310.85 ($341.59) and traded as high as €341.50 ($375.27). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €339.60 ($373.19), with a volume of 219,860 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MUV2 shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €375.00 ($412.09) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($384.62) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €321.00 ($352.75) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €365.00 ($401.10) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €320.00 ($351.65) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €326.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is €311.47.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Further Reading

