Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $181.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.56 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Myriad Genetics updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.36)-($0.24) EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.24 EPS.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.29. 1,072,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.86. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYGN. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after buying an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after buying an additional 212,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,472,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 185,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,133,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

