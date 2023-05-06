Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.36)-($0.24) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.33). The company issued revenue guidance of $730-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.63 million. Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.24 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ MYGN traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $19.29. 1,072,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,433. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86. Myriad Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.83.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $181.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

