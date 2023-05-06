NanoXplore (GRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$31.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.13 million. NanoXplore had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%.

NanoXplore Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GRA opened at C$3.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$520.98 million, a P/E ratio of -30.80 and a beta of 1.11. NanoXplore has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

