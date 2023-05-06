NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NSC)

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, April 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Sunday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, May 7th.
The company has a quick ratio of 183.84, a current ratio of 348.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.29.
