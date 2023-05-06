National Bank Financial Raises Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Price Target to C$1,350.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FRFHF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,150.00 to C$1,225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$950.00 to C$1,050.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,100.00 to C$1,350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fairfax Financial from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF opened at $692.96 on Tuesday. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $439.80 and a one year high of $705.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $669.62 and a 200-day moving average of $614.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.85.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $78.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance, and investment management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance, Runoff, and Other. The Insurance and Reinsurance segment comprises of Group Re, Bryte Insurance, Advent, Fairfax Latin America and Fairfax Central; and Eastern Europe, which focuses on third party business and specialty property reinsurance and insurance risks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.