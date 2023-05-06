National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas updated its FY23 guidance to $5.10-5.40 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.12. 525,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,330. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after purchasing an additional 892,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,018,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,486,000 after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 850,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $53,631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFG. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

