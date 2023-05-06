National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.21. National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.10-$5.40 EPS.

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NFG stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,330. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.11 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

Institutional Trading of National Fuel Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.