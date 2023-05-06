Natura &Co (NTCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Natura &Co Price Performance

Natura &Co stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natura &Co

Natura &Co Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Natura &Co by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Natura &Co by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Natura &Co by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

