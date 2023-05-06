Natura &Co (NTCO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
Natura &Co stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Natura &Co has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $7.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21.
NTCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Natura &Co from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
