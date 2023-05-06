Navcoin (NAV) Trading 19.3% Lower Over Last Week

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $43,596.22 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00135133 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00061158 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00031095 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00038087 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,061,545 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.