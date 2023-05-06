NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $1.78 on Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $57.39 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.78 or 0.00006144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00057754 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00037830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00019371 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,253,153 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 897,253,153 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.82551893 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $50,875,330.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

