Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.87

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.87 and traded as high as $17.52. Neogen shares last traded at $17.41, with a volume of 1,122,248 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Neogen had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Neogen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

