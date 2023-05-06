New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.62-2.72 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.62-$2.72 EPS.

New Jersey Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 627,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,820. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NJR. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth $2,081,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,945 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.