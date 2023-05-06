Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target Raised to C$94.00 at National Bankshares

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Newmont Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$65.24 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$51.44 and a 1 year high of C$94.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.00. The firm has a market cap of C$51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.7523364 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

Newmont Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.541 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

