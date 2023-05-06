NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform Market Weight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report published on Thursday.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ATB Capital dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares raised NFI Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on NFI Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.50.

TSE:NFI opened at C$10.31 on Thursday. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.73, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$795.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.45.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.67) by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$926.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$850.90 million. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 38.34% and a negative net margin of 13.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post -0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

