Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,270,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 1.33% of TD SYNNEX worth $120,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 143.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $88.36 on Friday. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.67.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,080 shares of company stock worth $3,549,627. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.