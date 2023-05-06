Nordea Investment Management AB Has $138.28 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,512,215 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $138,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.68. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at $19,598,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

