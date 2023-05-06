Nordea Investment Management AB Has $151.30 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.20% of Progressive worth $151,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $70,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $129.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.98 and its 200 day moving average is $134.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

