Nordea Investment Management AB Has $183.30 Million Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $183,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $203.54 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $284.45. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $242.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

