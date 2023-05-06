Nordea Investment Management AB Lowers Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,385,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 538,198 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 1.60% of Autoliv worth $106,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Autoliv by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $91,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at $235,335.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Autoliv news, insider Magnus Jarlegren sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $36,847.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,505.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $47,994.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,335.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $85.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.30%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Autoliv from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

