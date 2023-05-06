Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057,666 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,029 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.17% of Lowe’s Companies worth $209,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 209.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,219,542 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $246,579,000 after acquiring an additional 824,915 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 176.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925,087 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $173,738,000 after acquiring an additional 590,013 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $205.81 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.67. The company has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

