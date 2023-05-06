Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 14,200 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 936,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $190,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZPN. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.83.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Aspen Technology Company Profile

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $172.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.90. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.93 and a 1-year high of $263.59.

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.