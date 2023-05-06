Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 320,259 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,643,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 320,259 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 1.59% of International Paper worth $195,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in International Paper by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,715.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Paper stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

