North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $509.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.50. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15.

North American Construction Group ( NYSE:NOA Get Rating ) (TSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $171.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.05 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 25.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 13.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 111,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,940 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 62.0% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 46,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.3% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,109,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,209 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors. The firm focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines in the oil sands.

