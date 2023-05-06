Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Northeast Indiana Bancorp stock opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.36. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.77.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers an array of banking and financial advisory services to its customers through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Residential Mortgage, Commercial Mortgage, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer.

